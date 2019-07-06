Environmentalists push for changes in New Mexico on beavers

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014, photo, a tagged young beaver explores water hole near Ellensburg, Wash., after he and his family were relocated by a team from the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. Environmental advocates in New Mexico are pushing for the state to change its policies around beavers, the pesky animals they say provide ecological benefits for river and stream. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports on June 29, 2019, WildEarth Guardians and other groups want New Mexico wildlife officials to rethink how it manages beaver populations, including policy revisions on beaver removal and relocation. less FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2014, photo, a tagged young beaver explores water hole near Ellensburg, Wash., after he and his family were relocated by a team from the Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group. ... more Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP Photo: Manuel Valdes, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Environmentalists push for changes in New Mexico on beavers 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental advocates in New Mexico are pushing for the state to change its policies around beavers — pesky animals they say provide ecological benefits for river and stream.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that WildEarth Guardians and other groups want New Mexico wildlife officials to rethink how it manages beaver populations, including policy revisions on beaver removal and relocation.

The push comes two months after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed seven new members to the State Game Commission, which is responsible for creating regulations regarding fish and wildlife in the state.

The Department of Game and Fish doesn't have current data about how many beavers are in New Mexico, but an agency document from about eight years ago estimated there were around 6,000 in the state.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.santafenewmexican.com