Epstein warden now running new prison despite ongoing probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warden who ran the beleaguered federal jail when disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself has been put in charge of another prison despite an ongoing federal investigation and in direct contradiction of a public pronouncement from the Bureau of Prisons that it would delay any move until the inquiry was finished.
Lamine N’Diaye was placed into the position of acting warden at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey, earlier this month, according to four people familiar with the matter. They were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.