Erdogan and Biden meet at a tense moment for Turkish-US ties SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 3:31 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak to the media after a meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service Pool via AP, File) Kayhan Ozer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - In this April 25, 2021, file photo, Turkish flags and banners depicting Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, decorate a street outside the United States embassy in Ankara, Turkey. President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. Burhan Ozbilici/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, supporters of the Turkey Youth Union chant slogans during a protest outside the U.S. consulate, in Istanbul, against U.S. President Joe Biden's statement after he recognized the events that began in 1915 and killed an estimated 1.5 million Ottoman Armenians as genocide. Emrah Gurel/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, left, poses for photographers with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, prior to their meeting at Yildiz Mabeyn Palace in Istanbul. Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Press Service, Pool via AP, File) Kayhan Ozer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this April 26, 2021, file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, backdropped by a painting depicting modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, chairs his government's cabinet in Ankara, Turkey. President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday, June 14, 2021, will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries. (Turkish Presidency via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Joe Biden has often touted the personal relationships he’s developed with world leaders over nearly 50 years in national politics as a factor that makes him uniquely equipped to revitalize the reputation of the United States following the presidency of Trump. He’s mentioned to aides that he’s developed a strong rapport with Erdogan over the years, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — President Joe Biden and Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have known each other for years, but their meeting Monday will be their first as heads of state. And it comes at a particularly tense moment for relations between their two countries.
The list of disagreements is unusually long for the two NATO allies: There's U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria, as well as Turkey’s purchase of a Russian weapons system. And in April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was “genocide.”