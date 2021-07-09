UN says Ethiopia's PM vows 'immediate' aid access to Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has promised “immediate access” for humanitarian groups to Tigray, the United Nations said on Friday, after the United States and the European Union compared the Ethiopian government's current treatment of the embattled region to a “siege.”
The humanitarian situation in Tigray, which faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade, is “extremely concerning,” the U.N. said after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke Thursday by phone. Abiy also said basic services to Tigray including electricity and communications “will resume swiftly,” the U.N. said.