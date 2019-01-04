Eugene mayor says addressing homelessness city's top issue

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene's mayor says finding shelter for the growing number of homeless residents there is her top priority for 2019.

The Register Guard reports Friday that Mayor Lucy Vinis made her remarks during the annual State of the City speech.

The speech come less than three weeks before a consultant will deliver a report to city and county officials offering recommendations on the construction and operation of a public homeless shelter and additional supportive housing.

Eugene has seen the number of homeless people on its streets grow considerably.

A point-in-time homeless count last year found there are at least 1,642 homeless people in Lane County.

The consultant's preliminary report says that every month, 130 more people become homeless in the county.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com