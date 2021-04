FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy contracted 0.6% in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery.

The contraction in the 19 countries that use the euro currency compares to a robust rebound underway in the United States. Growth figures announced Thursday showed the U.S. grew 1.6% during the first quarter, with business supported by strong consumer demand. On an annualized basis, the U.S. grew 6.4%.