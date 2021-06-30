European troops make low-key return home from Afghanistan GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 9:28 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The last German and Italian troops returned home from Afghanistan to low-key receptions on Wednesday, nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there.
Announcements from several countries show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony, bringing the Western mission in Afghanistan close to an end as the United States' own withdrawal looms.