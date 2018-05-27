Evacuation lifted for fire at New Mexico, Colorado border

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Fifteen people were allowed to return to their homes near the New Mexico and Colorado border after being evacuated during a fire.

Officials said Sunday that the evacuation was lifted and the blaze was 40 percent contained. Crews are using both ground and air equipment to get the fire under control.

The lightning-caused fire broke out Friday in San Juan County about five miles south of the state line and west of Navajo Lake State Park near Highway 511.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the CO172 highway is restricted to southbound traffic at the state line due to the fire.

KRQE reported that firefighting crews from both states were on scene. The station said they're using the Cottonwood Day Use area at Navajo Lake State Park for housing.