Evacuation orders lifted in wildfire near Vantage

VANTAGE, Wash. (AP) — Evacuation notices have been lifted for residents in about 30 homes as a wildfire burning in central Washington reaches 50 percent containment.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports fire crews were hoping to fully contain the fire near Vantage and the Columbia River by Saturday night.

Incident management team spokesman Randy Shepard said Friday the fire had scorched more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers).

The fire started Wednesday night. The cause is under investigation.