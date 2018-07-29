Evansville seeks $860K in unpaid sewer bills from apartment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The city of Evansville is suing the owners of an upscale apartment building, seeking more than $800,000 in unpaid sewer bills.

The Kunkel Group had renovated the historic McCurdy building into riverfront housing and added a geothermal heating-cooling system that periodically sends water into the city's sewer system.

Evansville water and sewer officials filed a complaint Wednesday seeking more than $860,000 in unpaid sewer fees. The city utility says the Kunkel Group connected to the city's sewers without proper notice or permits.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the Kunkel Group has disputed the amount the local utility says it's owed.

Evansville's suit asks the court to order the building sold and the profits used to pay three outstanding liens if the bills can't otherwise be paid.

