Event to honor female police officers, fire personnel

DETROIT (AP) — Female first responders in Detroit's police and fire departments will be honored at an annual fundraising breakfast.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation's Women in Blue celebration is Wednesday at the MGM Grand Detroit. The event will recognize a police officer of the year and fire department female of the year.

Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is scheduled to speak. Aquilina presided over one of disgraced Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar's criminal trials. She sentenced Nassar to decades in prison.

The Detroit Public Safety Foundation supports the city's police and fire departments in the areas of training, technology, equipment, community outreach and wellness.