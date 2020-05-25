Everett police question suspect in fatal shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Everett police say they’re questioning a suspect after a man was shot and killed Sunday night.

KIRO-TV reports police found the victim in the 6500 block of Beverly Lane at 10:40 p.m.

They say the man in his late 20s died at the scene. Another man in his mid-30s was taken into custody to be questioned by detectives.

No other suspects are outstanding. It is not yet known what led up to the gunfire.