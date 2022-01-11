Evers attorney: Complaint over Milwaukee prosecutor invalid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A complaint demanding that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers remove Milwaukee County's district attorney from office over a bail recommendation for a man who later drove his SUV through a suburban parade isn't valid, an attorney hired by the governor's administration concluded Tuesday.
The complaint from a group of Milwaukee County taxpayers has a host of technical shortcomings, attorney Matthew Fleming wrote in a memo to Evers. Nothing indicates the group swore oaths that they believe their statements were true, notary verifications were incomplete and the group failed to allege any facts that show Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm neglected his duties, Fleming wrote.