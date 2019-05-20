Evers refuses to comment on sexism claims against GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to say whether he agrees with his spokeswoman's claims that Republican legislative leaders won't negotiate with his chief of staff because she is a woman.

Evers dodged the question Monday at a news conference where he appeared to support a Democratic automatic voting registration bill.

Evers says he was only going to talk about the bill, which would automatically register voters when they receive or renew their driver's license or state ID cards.

When asked if he thinks Republicans should talk with his chief of staff Maggie Gau about the voter registration bill, Evers says "I believe they should be able to talk with Maggie Gau on voting rights, absolutely."

Evers' spokeswoman on Saturday said Republican legislative leaders won't work with Gau. Republicans dismissed the charge as "asinine" and "clueless."