Evers signals opposition to car registration fees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is signaling he doesn't support Republican moves to raise car registration fees in the state budget.

Evers' budget called for an additional $624 million in transportation funding, covered in part by raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon. The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee scrapped his plan earlier this month and replaced with their own language that would raise title fees by $95 and car registration fees by $10.

Evers said Monday that he's waiting to see what chances the full Legislature makes to the budget but he says raising fees allows out-of-state drivers to use Wisconsin roads for free and the idea doesn't make any sense.

He didn't say if he would use his partial veto powers to change the GOP proposal.