HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Brad Smith has officially started as Marshall University’s 38th president.

The former CEO of software company Intuit took part Monday in the celebratory donning of a Kelly green jacket presented by Board of Governors Chairman Patrick Farrell and Vice Chairman Toney Stroud, the school said in a statement.

The schedule on Smith’s first day included reviewing the upcoming schedule with his transition team and meeting with senior administration officials.

“The first week on the job is to seek to understand before seeking to be understood,” Smith said. “There’s so much for me to hear from other people. I have a listening tour scheduled with around 20 different sessions over the next 4-6 weeks and I’ll have the opportunity to get my arms around some of the issues we are all dealing with right now, including COVID.”

Smith's selection was announced in October. A Marshall graduate, Smith grew up in nearby Kenova and is a well-known donor to the university. He was the only finalist without experience in higher education.

Smith succeeds Jerome Gilbert, who opted not to renew his contract.