Ex-NFL pro who killed 6 was ID'd by phone found at scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police were able to quickly identify a former NFL player as the primary suspect in a shooting at a South Carolina home that left six dead earlier this month because the ex-athlete left his iPhone behind at the scene, according to newly released search warrants.
Authorities say that on April 7, Phillip Adams killed Rock Hill physician Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie; and two air conditioning technicians working at the Lesslie home, James Lewis and Robert Shook, both 38. Adams later killed himself.