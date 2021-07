CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A former Nevada inmate accused of using a hammer to kill four people in the Denver area is going on trial nearly four decades after the slayings.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Friday for Alex Ewing in the deaths of Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora in January 1984. The Bennett's 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was severely injured but survived.