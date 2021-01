WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Former Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O'Donnell was fined $25,000 on Wednesday after admitting to nine campaign finance violations.

The Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission fined O'Donnell for violations that included using campaign money for personal use and fraudulent reporting. He was accused of funneling money to four friends, who he falsely claimed were campaign workers, The Wichita Eagle reported.