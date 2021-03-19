Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California, Los Angeles men's soccer coach was sentenced to eight months behind bars Friday for pocketing $200,000 in bribes to help applicants get into the school as bogus athletic recruits.
Jorge Salcedo told the judge that he joined in the college admissions bribery scheme because he was desperate for cash after buying a house his family couldn't afford. Salcedo said he takes complete responsibility for his actions that have destroyed the life he knew.