Ex-Wyoming mayor, police officer plead guilty in data case

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The mayor of a small Wyoming town has resigned as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors to charges she misused a police database.

Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson announced her resignation June 22, a few days after entering her plea June 19 after being charged with a misdemeanor, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Prosecutors agreed to recommend that she pay a $1,000 fine, the maximum allowed under state law. The law also states that a conviction for the crime is “sufficient cause for termination of a public employee’s employment."

Her resignation indicated that Sorenson accepts responsibility, her attorney Frank Chapman said.

Charging documents said Sorenson asked an Evansville police officer to use department software to conduct background checks on potential job candidates at Atlantic Aviation in Casper, where she was the general manager.

Officer Matt McGraw also pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to misuse public office and two misdemeanor counts of drug possession. He resigned June 22 after being placed on unpaid administrative leave.

His attorney, Don Fuller, could not be reached for comment.

The Evansville Town Council appointed Councilman Chad Edwards as mayor. The council will accept applications until July 7 and appoint a member to fill the vacancy created.