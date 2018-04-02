Ex-acting Manhattan prosecutor gets new job in old workplace

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan has found a new job in a familiar workplace.

Joon H. Kim is returning to the New York offices of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton as a partner in its enforcement and litigation group.

Kim became acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan a year ago when then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired along with other federal prosecutors appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Kim served until Geoffrey S. Berman was installed in early January as interim U.S. attorney.

It's the third stint at the law firm for Kim. He first worked there as an associate in 1997 before becoming a federal prosecutor in 2000.

He rejoined the firm in 2006. In 2013, he returned to the prosecutor's office under Bharara.