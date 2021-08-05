Ex-comptroller guilty of fraud released early from prison Aug. 5, 2021 Updated: Aug. 5, 2021 5:12 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2012, file photo, former Dixon, Ill., comptroller Rita Crundwell, leaves a courtroom in Dixon, Ill. Crundwell, a former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city has won an early release from federal prison. Crundwell, was sentenced to serve 19 years and seven months in prison. She had been scheduled to be released Oct. 20, 2029, U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. However, with about eight years left on her 19½-year sentence, she was released Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from the Federal Correctional Institute in Pekin to a Chicago halfway house. (Alex T. Paschal/The Daily Gazette via AP) Alex T. Paschal/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2012 file photo, Rita Crundwell stands outside of the federal courthouse in Rockford, Ill. Crundwell, a former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city has won an early release from federal prison. Crundwell, was sentenced to serve 19 years and seven months in prison. She had been scheduled to be released Oct. 20, 2029, U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. However, with about eight years left on her 19½-year sentence, she was released Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, from the Federal Correctional Institute in Pekin to a Chicago halfway house. (Alex T. Paschal/The Telegraph via AP) Alex T. Paschal/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city has won an early release from federal prison.
Rita Crundwell, 68, was sentenced to serve 19 years and seven months in prison. She had been scheduled to be released Oct. 20, 2029, U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. However, with about eight years left on her 19½-year sentence, she was released Wednesday from the Federal Correctional Institute in Pekin to a Chicago halfway house.