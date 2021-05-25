Skip to main content
News

Ex-con accused of hanging toddler repeatedly faces charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who has served five stints in prison is now charged with attempted murder, child abuse and other counts after police say he recorded himself repeatedly hanging and choking his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter until the child lost consciousness.

Police arrested David Coleman, 38, in December after his girlfriend found a video on his phone showing him hanging her 2-year-old daughter by her neck with a pink scarf from shelving in the mother’s storage unit until the girl was unconscious, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The video of the hanging showed the child struggling, then losing consciousness before Coleman grabbed and lifted her, releasing the pressure on her neck just enough to allow her to breathe before he dropped her in a hanging position again until she was unconscious, prosecutors said. The ordeal continued for five minutes, authorities said.

Police say they later found other video of Coleman strangling the girl with the same scarf while the toddler was in a car seat.

Coleman, who remains behind bars on more than $1 million bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and faces his next court hearing in June. Prosecutors say they will seek to try him as a habitual criminal, noting that Coleman has served prison time for crimes ranging from child abuse to statutory rape.