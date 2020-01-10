Ex-councilman makes deal for removing hazardous materials

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former Sioux City councilman has made an agreement with Iowa environmental regulators on removing potentially hazardous materials that accumulated from his electronics recycling business.

The state attorney general's office sued Aaron Rochester in 2018, saying more than 17 million pounds (7.7 million kilograms) of waste, some of which includes lead, mercury and other toxic material, was being stored at facilities in Iowa and Nebraska.

The Sioux City Journal reported that, according to documents filed last month, Rochester agreed to annually ship at least three semitrailer loads of used or broken cathode ray tubes and/or containers of leaded glass to a federally approved treatment, storage and disposal facility.

Rochester would face fines from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources if he were to not meet deadlines spelled out in the agreement. He and his lawyer have declined to comment.

Rochester lost his bid for re-election to the council in 2011 after a single term.