FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. On Monday, June 18, 2018, Madigan announced that a former state executive inspector general will investigate the Illinois House of Representatives after several sexual harassment scandals. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former state executive inspector general will investigate the Illinois House of Representatives after several sexual harassment scandals.

House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Monday that he and eight women legislators selected Maggie Hickey to review House operations and procedures.

The appointment follows sexual harassment complaints against two of the Madigan's top associates in the past month. Rep. Lou Lang stepped down as deputy majority leader and House Clerk Timothy Mapes resigned .

The 53-year-old Hickey's contract with the House pays $500 per hour. Hickey was inspector general over the governor's office for 2 ½ years before joining a private Chicago law firm in March.

Reps. Kelly Burke, Deb Conroy, Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Jehan Gordon-Booth, Lisa Hernandez, Camille Lilly, Theresa Mah and Ann Williams joined Madigan in selecting Hickey from among several candidates.