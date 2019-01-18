Ex-lawmaker Lyons elected chairman of state GOP

BOSTON (AP) — Former state Rep. Jim Lyons has been elected chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

The state party in statement Thursday says the former lawmaker from Andover won the election by a 47-30 margin over Brent Andersen, the party's treasurer. He succeeds Kirsten Hughes.

Lyons served four terms the state Legislature before losing to first-time Democratic candidate Tram Nguyen in the November elections.

Lyons in a statement said he looks forward building on Hughes' work "supporting the election and re-election of Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito and growth among our legislative caucus on Beacon Hill."

Lyons was known as Beacon Hill's leading abortion opponent and also was also one of the initial petitioners behind a ballot question to repeal the law protecting transgender people from discrimination in public places.