Ex-lawmaker seeking Democratic nod for Indiana treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state legislator is seeking the Democratic nomination for state treasurer.

Former Rep. John Aguilera of East Chicago announced his campaign Thursday. The nomination for the statewide office will be decided by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party's state convention on June 16.

Aguilera's campaign says the three-term state legislator was the head of the Indiana Latino Institute and Lake County Council member. He served in the Legislature from 2001 until 2006, and was a member of the budget-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

He would face current Republican state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, who was appointed to the position in 2014.

Aguilera decried the one-party control that Republicans have of state government offices, saying special interests have gained too much influence.