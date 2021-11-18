Skip to main content
News

Ex-officer accused of taking daughters, carjacking

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The hunt for a former police officer accused of taking off with his daughters in Pennsylvania this week now includes Maryland, where Baltimore County police said he kidnapped a driver Wednesday and forced him to drive around the Baltimore area.

Former police Officer Robert Vicosa carjacked and kidnapped the driver Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said at a news conference in York, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. The driver was later released unharmed, Hyatt said.

Vicosa had a handgun and was accompanied by two young girls and Sgt. Tia Bynum, police said.

Police in York Country said Vicosa assaulted his estranged wife over 24 hours at her Pennsylvania home beginning Sunday, news outlets reported. Police said she escaped to contact authorities, but when they reached the home Monday, Vicosa and the girls, ages 7 and 6, were gone.

Investigators traced Vicosa’s phone to Bynum’s home, but she wasn't forthcoming, police said. When they returned to her home later, she was gone.

Vicosa was terminated in August and Bynum is suspended and stripped of her police powers in relation to the situation, Baltimore County Police spokesman Kevin Gay said.