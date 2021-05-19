Ex-officers face charges in arrest of woman with dementia

Allisa Swartz/AP

DENVER (AP) — Two former officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old Colorado woman with dementia last year will face criminal charges, online court documents showed Wednesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali over the June 2020 arrest in Loveland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver. Hopp is facing charges of second-degree assault, attempt to influence a public servant. Jalali is facing charges of failing to report a use of force, failing to intervene and official misconduct.