HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police chief convicted of conspiracy in a tangled corruption case doesn't have to report to prison until June so that he can get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Louis Kealoha was scheduled to surrender next month to begin serving a seven-year prison term. A U.S. judge on Tuesday extended that date to June 1 after Kealoha's lawyer said the ex-chief would like to be vaccinated before going to a correctional institution in Oregon.