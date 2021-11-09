Ex-priest indicted as attorney general reviews abuse claims

A third former priest has been indicted in Rhode Island as part of the state attorney general's ongoing review of allegations of sexual abuse by clergy.
Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday that a grand jury had returned an 11-count indictment charging a former priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, 81-year-old James Silva, with sexually assaulting a male victim under the age of 14 between 1989 and 1990, following an investigation by his office and the Rhode Island State Police.