Exclusive Vegas country club settles state race bias case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An exclusive Las Vegas country club has settled a race bias complaint with the state based on a former employee's allegation that she was wrongly fired in 2016 after at least one member noticed she has biracial children.

Red Rock Country Club admitted no wrongdoing, and Carmel-Mary Hill didn't get her tennis instructor job back under terms of an agreement accepted Tuesday by the Nevada Equal Rights Commission.

Attorney Stephanie Mazzei (MAY'-zee), representing the club, didn't immediately respond to messages.

Commission executive Kara Jenkins says Red Rock Country Club agreed to retrain staff, draft a new employee manual for approval by the commission and return to the five-member panel in mid-November for a compliance hearing.

Hill's attorney, F. Travis Buchanan, says she might now take the case to federal court.