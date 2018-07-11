Expensive bike stolen from outside hobby store

FAIRFIELD — A black and red Mongoose bicycle, valued at $1,200, was reported stolen from in front of Hobby Town USA, 847 Post Road, Saturday night.

The bike had been chained and locked to a sign pole by its owner, who was inside the hobby store, according to police. When he came out, the bike and chain were missing. Police found two other bicycles across the street at the funeral home, but could not determine if they were also stolen.

