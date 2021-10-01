Expert: Michigan redistricting panel can make maps fairer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An expert told Michigan's redistricting commission Friday that some of its draft congressional maps would be fairer to Democrats than current gerrymandered seats but that legislative districts — especially in the House — would still favor Republicans.
Lisa Handley, a consultant who was hired to advise the 13-member panel, provided it with anticipated partisan-fairness data including measures such as the efficiency gap. The formula determines which party is more efficient at translating votes into victories and can help gauge whether one party has an unfair advantage.