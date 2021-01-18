Experts: Many CT police officers keep certification even after being fired

FAIRIFIELD — A review process is launched whenever police officers are fired, but in most cases, it does not mean they will lose their certification, law enforcement experts say.
In most instances, the officer will have violated the department’s ethics code or standards of conduct, but the offense won’t rise to the level of revoking certification. This means officers are generally able to start working at another department — as was the case with a member of the Shelton department who was fired last year and then was hired this month in Fairfield.