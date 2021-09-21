Experts eye more travel testing to contain COVID in Hawaii CALEB JONES, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 6:57 p.m.
1 of9 FILE — In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo people sit on a Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE — In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a plane lands as the sun sets over the international airport in Honolulu. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, a woman walks into the international airport in Honolulu. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A hospital worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Aiea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo a tent is seen outside the emergency room at The Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Hospital workers process COVID-19 tests at a hospital in Aiea, Hawaii, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers. The islands are weathering a record surge and federal guidelines are being changed to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to the U.S. State leaders have resisted implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination location like Hawaii. Caleb Jones/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are facing pressure to increase COVID-19 testing for travelers as the islands deal with a record surge of new infections, hospitalization and deaths. The calls come as federal guidelines change to require negative virus tests from both vaccinated and unvaccinated people coming to the U.S.
Despite evidence that more COVID-19 testing would help reduce the spread of disease, especially in an isolated destination like Hawaii, state leaders have resisted the implementation of a two-test policy for arriving travelers.