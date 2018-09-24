Experts troubled by Hawaii's tourism-dependent economy

HONOLULU (AP) — Experts are troubled by the Hawaiian economy's growing dependence on tourism.

A report from the University of Hawaii's Economic Research Organization says almost all the growth in the state's economy remains in tourism, meaning that Hawaii's economy is relying more on the mainland's economy.

Hawaii News Now reported Friday that researchers looked at economic data for the first six months of this year.

Economics Professor Carl Bonham says growth in other sectors in Hawaii's economy — including construction, military and government employment — has halted or reversed.

The tourism sector has continued to grow despite the Kilauea eruption and recent storms.

Bonham says the economic boom on the mainland is also causing more Hawaii residents to leave.

He says although less population growth means a decline in rents and lower inflation, it also translates to slower job growth.

