Eyman ordered to pay $2.9M for Washington AG's legal costs

SEATTLE (AP) — Anti-tax initiative promoter Tim Eyman must pay almost $2.9 million to cover the legal fees and costs of Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s long-running lawsuit against Eyman for campaign finance violations, a Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled Friday.
That sum is in addition to the $2.6 million civil penalty that Judge James Dixon previously imposed on Eyman for years of campaign finance violations that Dixon called “numerous and particularly egregious," The Seattle Times reported.