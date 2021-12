ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI says the same man is believed to have robbed two Wells Fargo bank branches in Albuquerque in a span of about 15 minutes early Monday afternoon and is suspected of four other Albuquerque bank robberies in September and October.

According to the FBI, the suspected is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-9 (1.5 meters) and 160 pounds (73 kilograms), with black hair and a thin build.