Fairfield Art About Town June 7-9

FAIRFIELD — The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announce a new community event, Fairfield Art About Town.

Organized by Anna Nowak of Lion’s Paw & Co., Joseph Malfettone of Brilliant Creative Partners and Lisa Stretton of Lisa Stretton Art, Fairfield Art About Town will be taking place from Friday, June 7 to Sunday, June 9.

Fairfield Art About Town, a collaboration between the event committee, shops and local artists, celebrates art through exhibits inside stores and/or outside storefronts on easels. This event also helps showcase Fairfield’s downtown merchants, supporting Fairfield’s “Buy Local” campaign.

Committee member Joe Malfettone said, “We hope the response by residents and visitors alike is favorable so it grows and becomes an annual event inspiring open dialogue about the value of art and how it can strengthen a community. We feel this celebration of art can enrich the town and we hope that its influence will create an awareness that Fairfield can be a new destination for the arts.”

Art will be on display at participating businesses located along the Post Road - from Sound Runner down to the Brickwalk promenade.

Lisa Stretton added, “This event is an opportunity to open up the visibility, communication and possibilities that the arts hold for its creators, collectors and general public. Art has an inherent ability to spur creativity, change perspective and have an impact on economic growth. The creative act and its display has always been something that ignites a passion within people, adding excitement and enthusiasm to the life of its surrounding environment. With neighboring communities benefiting from annual art festivals and art walks, this small group based in Fairfield has made it a point to do the same for the community they love.”

Shops will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday to Sunday, for viewing and to see summer arrivals in stores for shoppers. Of special note, on Saturday, June 8, participating stores will host a time to “Meet The Artist” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving the public a chance to meet each artist in person and hear more about the work they do.

This is a rain or shine event. Any questions may be directed to info@fairfieldartabouttown.com where you will be contacted by one of the Fairfield Art About Town committee members.

For current information on exhibiting artists, event partners and an interactive map the of the event, go to www.fairfieldartabouttown.com.

Exhibiting Artists:

Matthew DeTroy, Suzanne M. Sheridan, Lisa Stretton, Stephanie Holroyd, Asami Green, Sholeh Weinbaum, Andrea Metchick, Kenneth Hine, Nancy Breakstone, Faye Mylen, Jill Morton, Mariya Rivera, Skye Riss.

Exhibiting Stores:

Capri Clothing, Apricot Lane, Fairfield University Bookstore, Penfield Collective, The Perfect Pair, In the Mood Intimates, Lion’s Paw & Co., Sound Runner.