FAIRFIELD — Officials are considering increasing the number of students from Bridgeport who could attend Fairfield Public Schools next year through the state’s Open Choice program.

The district has to tell the state how many Open Choice students it will accept next year by April 23, but the school board is divided.

Several members supported adding about 35 additional spots to the current 70 or so seats to get the district in line with its racial imbalance plan and bring in revenue.

Others said the total should stay as it is for the upcoming school year because of the expected cost of bringing current students coming off the pandemic back up to speed and a school district spending cut announced by the town in its proposed budget.

“Overall, the program has been very successful for our students in Fairfield and the students in the Open Choice program,” Superintendent Mike Cummings said.

The Open Choice program allows urban students to attend public schools in nearby suburban towns and vice versa. Districts are reimbursed by the state. The program currently includes Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven and their surrounding districts, with Norwalk and Danbury starting the program in 2022-23.

“It enhances the learning experience for all students,” said Board Chairwoman Christine Vitale, adding Open Choice offers local students more points of view and better prepares all students for the more diverse real world.

Administrators originally proposed 95 additional students next year, spread out among grades and classes within the district so they don’t affect staffing levels.

But most of the board said 95 was too many for one year, especially given the extra needs students and staff will need next year to make up for the impacts of the pandemic this year.

Some suggested phasing new seats in: a 50 percent increase this year, which would add 35 or so new spots bringing the total to just over 100. The district could increase it by 50 percent again the following year, this time adding the remaining 55 or so spots and bringing the total to about 155.

Fairfield officials said increasing the number of Open Choice students is outlined in the state-approved racial imbalance plan signed onto by the district, but acknowledged expanding the program wouldn’t fully address the need for more diversity in specific district schools, especially since not all of the students coming from Bridgeport are minorities.

McKinley Elementary School, for instance, was marked as imbalanced in 2007, meaning the proportion of minority students for the school exceeds 25 percentage points more than the comparable proportion for the school district.

The proposed phased in approach could also generate revenue for Fairfield, the board was told.

The state is offering an incentive. It will reimburse districts $6,000 per student if they increase their enrollment in Open Choice by 50 percent. The incentive is good the first year after the increase.

Board members said phasing in the increase will be more manageable for the staff and could give them two years of the incentive. District staff is looking into whether Fairfield is eligible.

Fairfield is currently reimbursed $3,000 per student. Each student also factors into the education cost sharing formula which determines larger state funding.

School officials said the incentive money could help close the $2 million cut they’re currently facing to the budget proposal.

But some members argued that the proposed cut is one of the reasons why the district shouldn’t take on more students. Under the current budget proposal, the district is looking at program cuts — and, members said, it costs more than $3,000 to educate a student.

Critics also said they worried bringing in additional students at a higher reimbursement could create a fiscal cliff for next year’s budget when the students remain but extra funding doesn’t.

Several board members asked to be able to vote on the total enrollment because of the possible financial implications.

Schools Superintendent Mike Cummings disagreed.

“It doesn’t reflect well on the board that it’s now a voting matter,” he said. The decision on Open Choice seats has been an administrative decision, he said: “We should be entrusted to make decisions on what’s best for the school system.”

Supporters of the increase on the board and Cummings said the program goes beyond any budget and offers a better educational experience for both the Fairfield and Open Choice students.

Board member Jeff Peterson, said he experienced a similar “life-changing” opportunity when he was growing up.

His parents were living in Bridgeport, trying to move back to Fairfield but unable to afford it. When his grandmother died, she left her Fairfield house to his parents and the family was able to return to Fairfield schools, where he finished out his education.

“Why are we doing it if not to change the trajectory of students’ lives?” he said.

