FAIRFIELD — The Board of Selectman approved $115,000 to remove contaminated soil at the waste water treatment plant this week.

Town officials said the contaminants are from the historical use of the site and are unrelated to the file pile scandal. Bill Norton, the town's superintendent of wastewater, said the spending resolution is part of the microgrid project.

“We have to place some switch gears over on the south side of our facility,” he said. “Part of that, we had to do some environmental monitoring, we found some contaminated soils — surprise, surprise — with PCBs. This is to remove that soil so we can go ahead and put in the pad for the switch gear and also some more trenching for the conduit that needs to be placed.”

A microgrid is a local energy grid with control capability, which means it can disconnect from the traditional grid and operate autonomously, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The goal of Fairfield’s microgrid project is to provide electricity for critical services at Fairfield’s police and fire headquarters, the Emergency Communications Center, the nearby cell phone tower and Operation Hope’s homeless shelter.

Norton said the microgrid project is 60 to 65 percent complete. It will provide power for 30 days in the case that the region’s power grid went out.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said the large project is ongoing, adding “it seems like we just can’t seem to get out from under contamination issues.”

Both Kupchick and Selectwoman Nancy Lefkowitz voted in favor of the motion. Selectman Tom Flynn was not in attendance.

The Board of Selectmen also approved $53,000 from the Water Pollution Control Authority’s fund balance for environmental sampling, as well as to monitor a gas line trench and install a new gas line to the waste water treatment plant generator.

The town discovered the wastewater treatment plant’s site is full of contaminants through its work on the hardening project, which began in mid-April, Norton said. Work was halted about half-way through August so officials could work out a plan to remove and replace the contaminated soil.

The plant is built on a landfill that was used from the 1930s through the 1950s and was also the location of a Nike site.

Nike sites were suface-to-air missiles bases built around population centers during the Cold War. There were 12 such sites in Connecticut, some of which were equipped with nuclear-tipped Nike Hercules missiles intended to shoot down entire bomber formations at once.

Norton said the generator was purchased with grant money, adding the gas company told the town a new gas line would be required in order to supple the volume and pressure necessary to run it.

“When we did the environmental sampling, we only did it to the generator because we thought that was the only portion of the gas line that was going to be replaced,” Norton said, noting that original testing cost $35,000. “We have an additional 300 feet that we have to do environmental testing on.”

