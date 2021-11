FAIRFIELD — An effort to create more affordable housing in Fairfield gained traction, after the Board of Selectman approved a plan to buy a property on Greenfield Street.

The plan, presented to the board of Monday, would see Fairfield would buy 244 Greenfield St. for $232,000 and combine it with about a half acre from the nearby Tunxis Hill Park to construct one or two duplexes, according to Director of Community and Economic Development Mark Barnhart.

The units would be deed restricted for people or families at 80 percent of median area income, he said.

First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said the proposal is an example of how the town can be more proactive in its approach as it tries to create more affordable housing in town.

Barnhart said the the money would come from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which was established to help provide affordable housing in town. He said the town has raised more than $1.5 million for the fund, noting that money has also been used for other projects.

“The Affordable Housing Committee and this board have allocated monies from the housing trust fund in order to purchase four properties within the Parkview Commons development to facilitate the redevelopment of that property,” he said.

Barnhart said the easiest way for the town to subsidize affordable housing is to lower the cost of land or make it free. After the Greenfield Street purchase, he said, the town will have roughly $50,000 left in the fund.

“Although, we can continue to add new revenues over time so that we’ll eventually rebuild,” he said. “This is exactly why the housing trust fund was created, because the major impediment is land cost.”

Donations and certain land use fees are contributed to the fund.

Barnhart said the property has approximately 200 feet of frontage on Greenfield Street and abuts Tunxis Hill Park. He said the parks and recreation commission has already signed off on the idea of using part of the park for affordable housing.

The town Plan and Zoning Commission also voted to recommend the purchase and use of the park.

While modest, Barnhart said, the purchase is a way in which the town can “move the need” and provide affordable housing in the community.

“If everything falls apart, what are we left with?” he said. “We are left with a piece of real-estate that does have a market value. There’s no reason for me to believe that we can not get at least one duplex approved for this lot.”

joshua.labella@hearstmediact.com