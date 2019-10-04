Fairfield Board of Assessment Appeals candidate: Alexis Harrison

Alexis Harrison

Republican

Board of Assessment Appeals candidate

Fairfield

Age 40

Incumbent: no

Current job: IBM Research

Education: Fairfield High School, Sacred Heart University

The most important issue in this election: To provide fair and impartial hearings in a timely, professional and cost-efficient manner for taxpayers who are contesting their property tax assessment. Work with fellow board members to make the appeals process more efficient, transparent and accessible.

Other issues: Full transparency & accountability with the fill usage issue; continue to grow the grand list and commercial tax base and encourage and reward sustainable development, “green” building practices and methods using sustainable materials and focus on energy efficiency initiatives.

Family: Single; youngest of three children who were raised in Fairfield. Proud aunt of a niece and two nephews who attend Fairfield Public Schools.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Co-Pres, FairPLAN, (2014 to 2016; 2019); Former Member, Representative Town Meeting (2005 to 2011, 2015 to 2016); FairTV Commission (2012-2015, Chairperson, 2014-2015). Near & Fair Aid, volunteer; CT Challenge Bike Ride & RiverKeeper