Fairfield Board of Assessment Appeals candidate: Peter Ruppert

Peter Ruppert

Democrat

Board of Assessment Appeals candidate

Fairfield

Age not provided

Incumbent: no

Current job: Teacher/ Bridgeport Board of Education

Education: Immaculate High School, MS in education from Western Connecticut State University, JD from Quinnipiac University School of Law

The most important issue in this election: I will work to maintain the Board of Assessment Appeals as an independent body that ensures Fairfield property valuations are just and equitable.

Other issues: I think it is imperative to continue to make Fairfield one of the most desirable and affordable towns for families and business within the state and the Northeast. Preservation of our quality schools, our outstanding natural resources and our family and business-friendly climate is of the utmost importance.

Family: My wife Kathleen and I have been married for 23 years and have lived in Fairfield for 21 years. We have two children, both graduates of Fairfield Warde High School. My son and daughter are both currently attending UCONN Storrs.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Member of the Democratic Town Committee, District 4 leader