Fairfield Board of Education candidate: Christine Vitale

Christine Vitale is running for her second term on the Board of Education.

She currently has one child at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, and two more that graduated from Ludlowe. Having children in the district, Vitale said, inspired her provide the same positive experience for future generations of Fairfielders.

Vitale was elected for a two-year term in 2017 and has served as Board Chair since November 2018. She has valued the chance to lead the Board and would gladly do it again.

“Serving as Board Chair has been a learning experience and an honor,” she said. “If re-elected, I would be happy to continue to serve as Chair should that be the will of the Board.”

During her time on the Board, Vitale has focused on school facilities. She has overseen the passage of the Sherman and Mill Hill building projects and worked to ensure space for specialized programming.

“I am committed to making sure that our schools are safe and healthy environments and for teaching and learning,” Vitale said.

Vitale decided to seek another term with the understanding that her work on the Board has just begun.

More Information Christine Vitale Democrat Board of Education candidate Fairfield Age not provided Incumbent: yes Current job: Bookkeeper/South Norwalk Boat Club, Inc. Education: Clarkstown South High School, BA Political Science/English - Binghamton University The most important issue in this election: As the current District Improvement Plan comes to a close, the Board needs to set the groundwork for our next, long-term strategic plan. Providing resources which support our educators and promote a safe, healthy, appropriate space for teaching and learning needs to remain a top priority. Other issues: Addressing the district's racial imbalance and achievement gap will continue to be important issues; as will finalizing the future location of the Early Childhood Center, alternative high school program, and maintenance facility. Forward thinking, responsible and strategic budgeting will be needed to maintain our high quality school district. Family: Married to Bill Vitale for 26 years; Fairfield residents for 23 years. We have three children. Katherine and Julia are both graduates of Fairfield Ludlowe High School. John is a seventh grader at Roger Ludlowe Middle School. Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Chair of BoE; Liaison to Roger Sherman Building Committee and PTA Council, Past PTA President of Fairfield Ludlowe High School and Roger Ludlowe Middle School; Past Treasuer of SEPTA; Member of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County; Former Girl Scout Leader, Member of St. Pius X Church

“The Board is in the midst of some very important discussions,” she said. “I’d like to have the opportunity to see those discussions to fruition.”

Looking forward, Vitale hopes to solidify future locations for the ECC and Walter Fitzgerald, address the district’s racial imbalance and bring air conditioning to all Fairfield schools.

She also would like to be part of the upcoming District Improvement Plan, where she hopes to bring renewed focus to school climate and fostering social emotional learning in the classroom.

Overall, Vitale envisions the Board as setting a tone for the town of strong collaboration and communication.

“Our school district is the backbone of our community,” she said. “Strong schools equate with a strong town.”