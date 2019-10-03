Fairfield Board of Education candidate: Jessica Gerber

Jessica Gerber is running for her third four-year term on the Board of Education.

Gerber has had children in the district since 2003, the last of which just entered her senior year at Ludlowe.

Gerber has served as Secretary of the Board for both her terms. In addition to administering the regular note-taking and organizational duties of Secretary, Gerber has taken the job one step farther and adopted a public-facing role as well.

Gerber is active on social media and serves as a community go-between, keeping everyone up-to-date on the Board’s activities. As a former public relations employee, this role comes naturally to her.

“I really enjoy the communication aspect of it,” she explained.

During her time on the Board, Gerber has also served as liaison to multiple school building committees, including Osborn Hill, Ludlowe and now Mill Hill. She’s loved seeing these projects through from start to finish, especially when so much work goes into producing a beautiful final result.

Gerber decided to run for a third term with the understanding that having a mix of experienced and new Board members working together creates a healthy dynamic, where long-time members bring historical perspectives and others come in with fresh ideas.

More Information Jessica Gerber Democrat Board of Education candidate Fairfield Age not provided Incumbent: yes Education: Suffern High School, Wesleyan University, BA The most important issue in this election: If reelected, I hope to work with and support the new Superintendent, through helping to develop and approve a new District Improvement Plan and to revise the Long Range Facilities Plan, both of which will help determine the direction that our district will take for the foreseeable future. Other issues: Continuing to improve communication with the parents and community at large, as well as with members of the other town bodies. Reviewing, approving and supporting an operating budget that will meet the needs of our students, provide support for our staff and ensure that our buildings are properly maintained. Family: My husband Bill and I moved here in 1996. Our son John is a graduate of FPS who is currently in his senior year of college, and our daughter Gillian is a senior at FLHS. Aside from our work in town government (Bill is currently a member of the RTM), we are focused on raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer research - in memory of our son Teddy, who passed away from cancer nine years ago at the age of nine. Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of Education, 2011-present; Parks & Recreation commissioner, 2011-present; Volunteer, St. Baldrick's Foundation, 2010-present Campaign website: Facebook Page - Jessica Gerber/Board of Education

She wants to continue being one of those re-elected members who can work off her historical expertise from eight years on the Board.

“I think I still have more to contribute,” Gerber said.

If elected for another four-year term, Gerber plans to focus on helping new Superintendent Mike Cummings implement his many ideas and visions for the district.

“I would love to continue to work with and for him,” she said.