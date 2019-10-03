Fairfield Board of Education candidate: Trisha Pytko

Trisha Pytko is running for re-election after serving one four-year term on the Board of Education.

Pytko grew up in Fairfield and currently has one daughter in the district. While she’s zoned for McKinley, her daughter is part of a Complex Learners Cohort (CLC) at Burr.

As a parent of a special needs child and member of the Special Education PTA, Pytko has appreciated the chance to uplift the voices of the special education community in Fairfield.

“I try to help parents as much as I can,” she said.

Beyond only special education, however, Pytko has focused on implementing new and forward-thinking programs that benefit all students in Fairfield through utilizing technology.

“As education changes, I want to see us as innovators,” she said.

As a science teacher at Bunnell High School in Stratford, Pytko brings an in-classroom perspective to the Board. The staff, she said, recognize her contributions and often look to her for guidance.

“We bring our expertise,” she said of herself and Jennifer Maxon-Kennelly, the Board’s other teacher.

More Information Trisha Pytko Republican Board of Education candidate Fairfield Age not provided Incumbent: yes Current job: Teacher/ Stratford Public Schools Education: Fairfield High School, Southern Connecticut State University- Bachelor's of Science in Biology, Concordia University- Master's of Education, Sacred Heart University- 6th Year Degree in Administration The most important issue in this election: To be a voice for all students, staff and teachers. Other issues: Champion for fiscally sound budget proposals that responsibly address the needs of all children without unnecessarily burdening taxpayers; encourage the Superintendent to find economies of scale to reduce costs and keep money in the classroom for students; consider the practical needs of students when reviewing and approving curriculum; develop and adopt a new 10-year Long Range Facilities Plan that addresses the programming, maintenance and safety needs of the district; advocate for neighborhood schools and equitable teaching space for all students Family: One daughter in Fairfield Public Schools Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Board of Education member 2015-2019, SEPTA, Burr PTA Campaign website: www.twitter.com/trishapytko

During her time on the Board, Pytko has been a big fighter for the Early Childhood Center (ECC), spurred by her own daughter’s positive experience there.

Pytko decided to run for another term because she feels the Board is in the midst of many important projects that she wants to see through, including onboarding new Superintendent Mike Cummings and creating a new facilities plan.

Facilities are an area of particular interest for Pytko, who wants to see the Board focus on long-term strategic planning.

“We’re running out of space in Fairfield,” she said. “We really need to plan for our future.”