Fairfield Board of Finance candidate: Elizabeth Zezima

Elizabeth Zezima

Democrat

Board of Finance candidate

Fairfield

Age 63

Incumbent: yes

Current job: Cargo Operations Manager/CSC Sugar, LLC

Education: Rippowam High School, University of Connecticut

The most important issue in this election: I am proud of my record on the Board of Finance ensuring our tax dollars are spent wisely. I am opposed to making misguided short-term decisions which increase long term costs. I am committed to fiscally thoughtful planning. Most importantly I will continue to support the successes and excellent fiscal stewardship provided by our First Selectman over the past 8 years.

Other issues: I will be a strong voice for all Fairfielders working to restore civility and bipartisanship on the Board of Finance, both of which are essential to good and responsive government.

Family: Divorced, no children. Although the reason I moved to Fairfield was the quality of our schools!

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Fairfield Democratic Town Committee, member of Executive Committee as Corresponding Secretary 2014-2017; Board of Directors Strathmoor Association 2009-2017; Board of Directors Fairfield Counseling Services 2012-2016; Board of Directors LifeBridge 2016-2019; Board of Directors City Lights Gallery 2018-2019; 40 years business experience in International Commodity trading; Member UConn Alumni Association; BA in Psychology 1978; Founding member of Women and Philanthropy, UConn Foundation